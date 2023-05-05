News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
15 minutes ago Virgin Media customers report outage
3 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop

Man, 20, taken to hospital after eight strong teen gang in Doncaster city centre attack

A 20-year-old man had to be taken to hospital with facial injuries after being repeatedly punched and threatened by an eight-strong gang of teens in Doncaster city centre.

By Darren Burke
Published 5th May 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:30 BST

Police are appealing for information after the reported robbery in the city centre earlier this year.

At 6.45pm on Wednesday 1 March, it is reported that the 20-year-old was walking through the city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood that when the victim was outside Marks and Spencer and Boots on Frenchgate, he was surrounded by a group of eight people.

The 20-year-old was attacked in Frenchgate near to Boots and Marks and Spencer.The 20-year-old was attacked in Frenchgate near to Boots and Marks and Spencer.
The 20-year-old was attacked in Frenchgate near to Boots and Marks and Spencer.
Most Popular

The group, believed to be male teenagers between 17 and 19-years-old, are reported to have threatened the 20-year-old while demanding he empty his pockets.

When he refused, he was assaulted by the group before they ran from the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 20-year-old suffered facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

South Yorkshire Police are keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time and a spokesman said: “As part of the ongoing investigation, officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the attempted robbery, or may have information about those involved.

“You can contact us using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 980 of 1 March 2023.”

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:DoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceFrenchgateBoots