Man, 20, taken to hospital after eight strong teen gang in Doncaster city centre attack

Police are appealing for information after the reported robbery in the city centre earlier this year.

At 6.45pm on Wednesday 1 March, it is reported that the 20-year-old was walking through the city centre.

It is understood that when the victim was outside Marks and Spencer and Boots on Frenchgate, he was surrounded by a group of eight people.

The 20-year-old was attacked in Frenchgate near to Boots and Marks and Spencer.

The group, believed to be male teenagers between 17 and 19-years-old, are reported to have threatened the 20-year-old while demanding he empty his pockets.

When he refused, he was assaulted by the group before they ran from the scene.

The 20-year-old suffered facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

South Yorkshire Police are keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time and a spokesman said: “As part of the ongoing investigation, officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the attempted robbery, or may have information about those involved.

“You can contact us using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 980 of 1 March 2023.”