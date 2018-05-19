Man, 20, dies after car crashes into pond in Sheffield

A man has died after a car crashed into a pond in Sheffield this morning.
Police received a report at around 3.44am that a vehicle had gone into the water near Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, on Abbeydale Road South.
Emergency services attended the scene and found the 20-year-old driver inside the car, which was submerged on its roof.
The man was given medical treatment at the scene and taken to hospital where he died a short time later.
His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
People living around the scene of the crash said they were woken by the bang of the car going through a wall and went out to see the car upside down in the water.
Abbeydale Road South remains closed in both directions and buses are being divereted,