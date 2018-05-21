Male menopause 'doesn't exist' says Sheffield medic - but men who believe it could be wrecking sex lives

There is no such thing as the male menopause, a top Sheffield health expert has said - but men who believe it could be damaging their sex lives.

Men who fear they are going through the so-called 'manopause' could be at risk of problems in their love lives, even though the condition doesn't exist.

Allan Pacey, professor of andrology at the University of Sheffield said: "This label of the male menopause creates the expectation that every man will go through it.

"Some of the symptoms are hormone-related but some are influenced by psychology."

Speaking at an event on male fertility organised by the Progress Educational Trust in Edinburgh this month, he added: 'A common question that I am often asked is about the existence of the male menopause.

'In this regard, let me be quite clear – it doesn't exist.'

According to the study, middle-aged men who simply believe low testosterone will hit their libido could end up less interested in sex.

And men may also suffer erectile dysfunction as a psychological response to worrying about the male menopause.

The fertility expert used Charlie Chaplin, who had his youngest son at 73, as evidence that the male menopause is a myth, saying that men latch on to the idea because they are getting older and 'clearly do not like it'.