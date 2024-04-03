Major roadworks scheme to improve safety at Doncaster junction set to start
Significant road safety improvements are to be carried out at the crossroads of the A631 Bawtry Road/Stripe Road/Blyth Road junction, more commonly known as Tickhill Spital.
The roads will be widened to improve junction capacity and new traffic signals will be added.
Resurfacing the road and installing new street lighting to the latest standards will also form part of the project.
The work will make vital road improvements, needed following planning permission that has been granted by Bassetlaw Council for a housing development on the border of Doncaster.
The improvements, are expected to start on 6 April 2024 and will take approximately five months to complete. For the safety of the workforce and road users, four-way traffic lights will be used for the duration of the works. These will be manually operated to try and minimise disruption and inconvenience.
