Major road closed and emergency services at the scene in Doncaster after a serious road traffic collision
A major road is currently closed and emergency services are at the scene after a serious road traffic collision in Mexborough this evening.
The Free Press has received a number of reports of an incident on the dual carriageway towards Lidl and that the ambulance and paramedics are there.
The traffic in that area is gridlocked so people are advised to avoid if they can.
We have contacted the emergency services to find out more details and will bring them as we receive them.