Major recruitment drive under way for 500 extra police officers in South Yorkshire

A major recruitment drive is under way for 500 extra police officers in South Yorkshire.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 07:02
Police officers on patrol in Sheffield

In June, South Yorkshire Police announced its biggest recruitment drive for more than a decade, with bosses keen to find the 500 new bobbies over the next few years as the service expands and to cover retirements.

Read More

Read More
More than 500 recruits needed as police expansion plans are prepared in South Yorkshire

The first in a series of information events for those interested in the roles is to be held on Tuesday, September 3.

WARNING: Police issue warning over fake Air Ambulance appeal flyers being posted near Sheffield

Information on the role of a police officer, the recruitment process and eligibility criteria will be available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

COURT: Callous couple jailed for burgling their disabled neighbour's Sheffield home

The first event will take place at Robert Dyson House, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, with the presentation due to begin at 6.30pm.

Those wishing to attend must book a place first.

Click HERE to find out more