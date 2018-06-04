Major plan for new Doncaster ambulance station to speed up response times

Doncaster could get a state-of-the-art ambulance station intended to speed up response times across the borough.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service has put together proposals for a major refurbishment and extension of its current base at Clay Lane West, and is expected to put the final business case to the Government in the next few weeks.

It would also look to create a number of other smaller sites to support the main building, as part of what is believed to be a £7 million scheme.

But it would see see the current station at Bentley closed and its staff and vehicles moved to Clay Lane.

A planning application has been lodged with Doncaster Council this month,

The new building would be used as the centre of what bosses are describing as a 'hub and spoke model' and the new site is being proposed because it is believed it will improve on ambulance response times.

Plans for a new Doncaster ambulance hub at Lakeside were withdrawn in January 2017, shortly before they were due to go before Doncaster Council’s planning committee for a decision on the application. Those would have seen a new ambulance station next to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Ambulance service documents in November stated that the Hub and Spoke planned land acquisition had been delayed due to ‘scheme specifics.’ The report also outlined how the trust had a ‘savings target’ of £9 million that must be slashed from its budget.

A statement from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "As part of its modernisation programme, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust is reviewing its buildings and estate to ensure they meet the needs of the communities they serve.

"A number of potential sites and options were assessed in Doncaster and discussions took place at the Trust Board Meeting held on 26 September 2017. A final decision was made to remodel the existing facility at Doncaster Ambulance Station in Clay Lane West and a planning application has now been submitted to Doncaster Council.

"This will be the trust’s first hub and will also incorporate all staff and vehicles currently based at Bentley Ambulance Station. In addition, the trust is currently looking for a number of smaller sites across Doncaster to support the larger hub."

The planning application states: "The Doncaster Hub refurbishment is the initial phase of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service aspiration to introduce a hub and spoke model which encompasses a vehicle preparation service provision on the site. The aim of this re-structure of services is to provide improved response times and to improve the quality of service delivered to end users."

The service is hoping to start building work in September, and hopes to have work completed nine to 12 months after that.