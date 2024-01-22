Major incident as emergency services race to overturned lorry in Doncaster
Police, fire crews and paramedics are all at the scene in Goodison Boulevard, Cantley after the HGV tipped onto its side.
Traffic is building up in the area and motorists are being diverted away from the scene as emergency crews carry out their work.
Footage shows the lorry laid on its side, with numerous fire and police vehicles surrounding the stricken vehicle.
It is not clear if anyone has been injured in the incident or whether strong winds from Storm Isha were responsible.
Doncaster has been battered by gusts in excess of 60mph overnnight after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across the city with red and amber warnings issued in other parts of the UK.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details.