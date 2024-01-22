Major incident as emergency services race to overturned lorry in Doncaster

Emergency services are at the scene of a major incident in Doncaster this morning after a lorry overturned.

Numerous emergency services are at the scene in Cantley this morning.

Police, fire crews and paramedics are all at the scene in Goodison Boulevard, Cantley after the HGV tipped onto its side.

Traffic is building up in the area and motorists are being diverted away from the scene as emergency crews carry out their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows the lorry laid on its side, with numerous fire and police vehicles surrounding the stricken vehicle.

It is not clear if anyone has been injured in the incident or whether strong winds from Storm Isha were responsible.

Doncaster has been battered by gusts in excess of 60mph overnnight after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across the city with red and amber warnings issued in other parts of the UK.