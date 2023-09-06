News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Major incident as emergency services race to Doncaster city centre estate tonight

A major incident has been reported in Doncaster city centre this evening with emergency services racing to an estate.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Sep 2023, 19:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 19:08 BST
Numerous police cars and emergency vehicles have been reported on the St James’ Street Estate, which lies just on the edge of the city centre near to Doncaster railway station.

Photos show several police cars outside one of the blocks of flats on the estate, which has been plagued by crime and anti-social behvaiour in recent years.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.

