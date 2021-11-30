Major Doncaster street is sealed off by police following road collision
A major Doncaster street has been sealed off by police this afternoon following reports of a serious collision.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 2:39 pm
Beckett Road has been shut by South Yorkshire Police officers near to its junction with Jubilee Road after reports of a collision between two cars.
Photos from the scene show the road totally blocked in both directions following the incident.
It is understood that buses in the area have been delayed and diverted following the collision.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details on the incident.