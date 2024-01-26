Major Doncaster route sealed off by police following serious emergency incident
A major Doncaster route has been sealed off by police this morning following a road traffic collision.
Part of the A635 Barnsley Road in Marr heading towards Hickleton has been shut due to the incident, South Yorkshire Police has said.
Emergency services are at the scene and a force spokesman said: “Please avoid the area if you can and find alternatives routes of travel.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for more details of this morning’s incident.