Emergency services were called at around 11.20pm last night following reports of a single vehicle collision on Sprotbrough Road near to the KFC branch.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A black Audi is reported to have been involved in the collision, which caused damage to a lamppost.

"The occupants of the Audi were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious.”