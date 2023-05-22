Major Doncaster road sealed off tonight as emergency services deal with serious incident
A major Doncaster road has been sealed off tonight as emergency services deal with a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2023, 19:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 19:26 BST
The West Moor Link road has been closed in both directions from its junction with Thorne Road at the Sainsbury’s roundabout to Hatfield Lane, the AA has said.
The road leads to junction four of the M18 motorway and delays and diversions are being reported in the area.
Eyewitnesses have reported a number of police cars and ambulances at the scene.
We have asked emergency services for more details.