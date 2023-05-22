News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir

Major Doncaster road sealed off tonight as emergency services deal with serious incident

A major Doncaster road has been sealed off tonight as emergency services deal with a serious incident.

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2023, 19:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 19:26 BST

The West Moor Link road has been closed in both directions from its junction with Thorne Road at the Sainsbury’s roundabout to Hatfield Lane, the AA has said.

The road leads to junction four of the M18 motorway and delays and diversions are being reported in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eyewitnesses have reported a number of police cars and ambulances at the scene.

Emergency services are at the scene in Doncaster tonight.Emergency services are at the scene in Doncaster tonight.
Emergency services are at the scene in Doncaster tonight.
Most Popular

We have asked emergency services for more details.

Related topics:Doncaster RoadDoncasterM18