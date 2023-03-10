Major Doncaster road sealed off tonight as emergency services deal with serious incident

Barnby Dun Road has been closed at the railway bridge between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe following the incident with five police cars, three ambulances and two fire engines reported to be at the scene.

Police and paramedics are currently at the scene, with huge queues of traffic building up in both directions, eyewitnesses have said.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Emergency services are currently at the scene in Barnby Dun Road. (Photo: Teresa Soriano).