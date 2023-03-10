News you can trust since 1925
Major Doncaster road sealed off tonight as emergency services deal with serious incident

A major Doncaster road has been sealed off tonight as police deal with a serious incident.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 6:16pm

Barnby Dun Road has been closed at the railway bridge between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe following the incident with five police cars, three ambulances and two fire engines reported to be at the scene.

Police and paramedics are currently at the scene, with huge queues of traffic building up in both directions, eyewitnesses have said.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Emergency services are currently at the scene in Barnby Dun Road. (Photo: Teresa Soriano).
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment.

