Major Doncaster road sealed off over concerns for man on railway bridge

A major Doncaster road was sealed off by police after concerns for the safety of a man spotted on a railway bridge.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:00 BST

Police were called at 4.13am this morning to Thorne Road between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe following reports of concerns for the safety of a man on a railway bridge near to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene and the man was brought to safety.

“Surrounding roads were closed for around two hours while officers responded.”

Police were called to the railway bridge crossing Thorne Road between Edenthorpe and Clay Lane.Police were called to the railway bridge crossing Thorne Road between Edenthorpe and Clay Lane.
