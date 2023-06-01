Major Doncaster road sealed off over concerns for man on railway bridge
A major Doncaster road was sealed off by police after concerns for the safety of a man spotted on a railway bridge.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:00 BST
Police were called at 4.13am this morning to Thorne Road between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe following reports of concerns for the safety of a man on a railway bridge near to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene and the man was brought to safety.
“Surrounding roads were closed for around two hours while officers responded.”