Major Doncaster road sealed off in both directions as emergency services deal with serious incident

Emergency services are at the scene on Thorne Road.

Fire crews, police and paramedics are all at the scene of the incident near to the hospital on Thorne Road following what is understood to be a road traffic collision.

According to eyewitnesses, the road is currently closed between The Cumberland pub and Simo’s Cafe in both directions.

One witness, who has asked not to be named, said the incident appeared to be between a taxi and a female driver, with fire crews having to cut the roof of the vehicle off to free the occupant of one of the vehicles.

Police have cordoned off the road and motorists are being advised to find altenative routes until the situation is resolved.