News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Major Doncaster road sealed off in both directions as emergency services deal with serious incident

A key Doncaster road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary has been sealed off in both directions this afternoon as emergency services deal with a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 16:22 BST
Emergency services are at the scene on Thorne Road.Emergency services are at the scene on Thorne Road.
Emergency services are at the scene on Thorne Road.

Fire crews, police and paramedics are all at the scene of the incident near to the hospital on Thorne Road following what is understood to be a road traffic collision.

According to eyewitnesses, the road is currently closed between The Cumberland pub and Simo’s Cafe in both directions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One witness, who has asked not to be named, said the incident appeared to be between a taxi and a female driver, with fire crews having to cut the roof of the vehicle off to free the occupant of one of the vehicles.

Police have cordoned off the road and motorists are being advised to find altenative routes until the situation is resolved.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of this afternoon’s incident.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Royal InfirmaryPoliceCafeSouth Yorkshire Police