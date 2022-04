Eyewitnesses have said that Thorne Road has been closed near to the junction of Axholme Road with numerous emergency services reported at the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports of an incident near to Town Field and diversions are understood to be in place.

We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for details of the incident.