Major Doncaster road sealed off by police and emergency services this afternoon

A major Doncaster road has been closed off by police following a serious incident this afternoon.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 5:21 pm
Littleworth Lane has been closed following a reported collision.

First buses said Littleworth Lane, Rossington has been closed.

Eyewitnesses have reported police and ambulances at the scene and buses are being diverted.

A spokesman for First said:”Due to a collision on Littleworth Lane, Rossington services are diverted as follows:

“Service 55: Bawtry Road, Great Yorkshire Way, West End Lane and Stripe Road.

Service 56: West End Lane, Great Yorkshire Way and Bawtry Road.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.

