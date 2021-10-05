Major Doncaster road sealed off by police and emergency services this afternoon
A major Doncaster road has been closed off by police following a serious incident this afternoon.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 5:21 pm
First buses said Littleworth Lane, Rossington has been closed.
Eyewitnesses have reported police and ambulances at the scene and buses are being diverted.
A spokesman for First said:”Due to a collision on Littleworth Lane, Rossington services are diverted as follows:
“Service 55: Bawtry Road, Great Yorkshire Way, West End Lane and Stripe Road.
Service 56: West End Lane, Great Yorkshire Way and Bawtry Road.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.