Major Doncaster road sealed off as police deal with serious emergency incident

A major Doncaster road has been sealed off by police this morning as emergency services deal with a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 11:54 BST

Police have cordoned off part of White Rose Way near to the Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, with traffic and travel websites reporting a collision.

It is understood that traffic is building up in the area with motorists advised to take other routes leading in and out of Doncaster.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details on this morning’s incident.

