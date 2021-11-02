Major Doncaster road re-opens as latest phase of bridge saga is completed
A major Doncaster road has re-opened following the completion of the latest phase of work on a long-running bridge saga.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:58 am
Motorists faced more delays and diversions after Thorne Road was closed beneath the newly installed railway bridge bewteen Clay Lane and Edenthorpe for two weeks.
Drivers thought they had seen the last of the work which has now been going on for nearly two and a half years.
The road re-opened on Sunday following more work to improve the route into Doncaster town centre.