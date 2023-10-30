Major Doncaster road re-opens after Storm Babet flooding as more rain forecast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A631 Gainsborough Road at Bawtry has been re-opened to traffic following torrential rain which put huge swathes of Doncaster on flood warning last weekend.

However, a number of roads across the borough remain closed, with more rain on the way with Storm Ciaran set to sweep into parts of Britain today.

But Doncaster is expected to escape the worst of the weather, with the South Coast, Wales and Northern Ireland expected to bear the brunt of strong winds and heavy rain.

Gainsborough Road has reopened after flooding.

There is still one flood alert in place on the Lower River Don catchment - with flooding possible for the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “People are strongly encouraged to activate their own flood plans and prepare themselves for the possibility of flooding in those affected areas. This includes preparing your property for flooding and sandbagging where possible if you have a stock of sandbags already available.

“Sandbags are being given out in priority order, we will deliver sandbags to other areas if the situation worsens.

“We’ll be monitoring the weather and river levels closely and will provide updates when needed, but please keep an eye out and think about how you might need to prepare.”

Despite high water levels along much of the River Don in the aftermath of Storm Babet, the city escaped the worst of the flooding with minor impact to homes and businesses.

The following roads are still closed:

Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Road, Denaby

Fordstead Lane, between Arksey and Barnby Dun

Ferry Boat Lane, Old Denaby

Thorpe Bank, Thorpe in Balne

Bridge Hill, Stainforth

Plumtree Hill Road, Fishlake

Fishlake Nab, Fishlake

Jack Row Lane, Bramwith

Woodhouse Green Lane, Bramwith

The following roads have now reopened:

A6023 Low Road, Conisbrough

Ling Field Road, Brodsworth

Town End, Bentley

A6203, Doncaster Road, Old Denaby

Nursery Lane, Sprotbrough

Low Lane, Kirk Bramwith

Hound Hill Lane, Bolton on Dearne/Mexborough

Denaby Lane, Old Denaby

Jubilee Bridge, Ferry Road, Thorne

Pastures Road, Mexborough

Pastures Lane, Mexborough