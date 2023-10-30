Major Doncaster road re-opens after Storm Babet flooding as more rain forecast
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A631 Gainsborough Road at Bawtry has been re-opened to traffic following torrential rain which put huge swathes of Doncaster on flood warning last weekend.
However, a number of roads across the borough remain closed, with more rain on the way with Storm Ciaran set to sweep into parts of Britain today.
But Doncaster is expected to escape the worst of the weather, with the South Coast, Wales and Northern Ireland expected to bear the brunt of strong winds and heavy rain.
There is still one flood alert in place on the Lower River Don catchment - with flooding possible for the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.
An Environment Agency spokesman said: “People are strongly encouraged to activate their own flood plans and prepare themselves for the possibility of flooding in those affected areas. This includes preparing your property for flooding and sandbagging where possible if you have a stock of sandbags already available.
“Sandbags are being given out in priority order, we will deliver sandbags to other areas if the situation worsens.
“We’ll be monitoring the weather and river levels closely and will provide updates when needed, but please keep an eye out and think about how you might need to prepare.”
Despite high water levels along much of the River Don in the aftermath of Storm Babet, the city escaped the worst of the flooding with minor impact to homes and businesses.
The following roads are still closed:
Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Road, Denaby
Fordstead Lane, between Arksey and Barnby Dun
Ferry Boat Lane, Old Denaby
Thorpe Bank, Thorpe in Balne
Bridge Hill, Stainforth
Plumtree Hill Road, Fishlake
Fishlake Nab, Fishlake
Jack Row Lane, Bramwith
Woodhouse Green Lane, Bramwith
The following roads have now reopened:
A6023 Low Road, Conisbrough
Ling Field Road, Brodsworth
Town End, Bentley
A6203, Doncaster Road, Old Denaby
Nursery Lane, Sprotbrough
Low Lane, Kirk Bramwith
Hound Hill Lane, Bolton on Dearne/Mexborough
Denaby Lane, Old Denaby
Jubilee Bridge, Ferry Road, Thorne
Pastures Road, Mexborough
Pastures Lane, Mexborough
A631 Gainsbrough Road, Bawtry