Major Doncaster road re-opens after emergency Yorkshire Water repairs

A major Doncaster road has re-opened after emergency work was completed by Yorkshire Water.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:40 BST
Wheatley Hall Road is now back open in both directions following work on the outbound carriageway at the sewage works between the junction with Neale Road and the Clay Lane roundabout.

A spokesman for City of Doncaster Council said: “Thank you to everyone for their patience while this was ongoing.”

The road was closed in one direction earlier this month outside the treatment works while work took place.

