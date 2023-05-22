News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

Major Doncaster road junction blocked as emergency services race to the scene

A major Doncaster road junction was closed as emergency services tackled a two vehicle collision at the start of rush hour.

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 13:18 BST

Police were called to Armthorpe Lane at the junction with Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall at around 3.30pm on Friday afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On arrival it was discovered that two cars had been in collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“No one was injured during the incident. The road was blocked for a short while until the vehicles were recovered.”

Police were called following the collision in Kirk Sandall.Police were called following the collision in Kirk Sandall.
Police were called following the collision in Kirk Sandall.
Related topics:DoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police