Major Doncaster road junction blocked as emergency services race to the scene
A major Doncaster road junction was closed as emergency services tackled a two vehicle collision at the start of rush hour.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 13:18 BST
Police were called to Armthorpe Lane at the junction with Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall at around 3.30pm on Friday afternoon.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On arrival it was discovered that two cars had been in collision.
“No one was injured during the incident. The road was blocked for a short while until the vehicles were recovered.”