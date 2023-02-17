News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Major Doncaster road closed this morning as emergency services race to the scene

A major Doncaster road has been closed this morning as emergency services deal with a serious incident.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:28am

Tickhill Road is closed between Loversall and Wadworth, according to eyewitnesses at the scene.

One reported seeing four fire engines and several ambulances at the scene of the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are also understood to be in attendance with the road sealed off in both directions. Motorists are currently being advised to avoid the area.

Tickhill Road has been sealed off.
Most Popular

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details.

DoncasterMotoristsPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police