Major Doncaster road closed this morning as emergency services race to the scene
A major Doncaster road has been closed this morning as emergency services deal with a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:28am
Tickhill Road is closed between Loversall and Wadworth, according to eyewitnesses at the scene.
One reported seeing four fire engines and several ambulances at the scene of the incident.
Police are also understood to be in attendance with the road sealed off in both directions. Motorists are currently being advised to avoid the area.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details.