Major Doncaster road closed off in both directions by police this morning
A major Doncaster road has reportedly been sealed off in both directions by police this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Aug 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 08:25 BST
Both carriageways of St George’s Bridge in and out of Doncaster have been cordoned off since the early hours of this morning, according to motorists.
It is understood that traffic has been re-routed via North Bridge and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details on this morning’s closure, which is understood to have been in place since around 6am.