Major Doncaster road closed off by police following reports of serious collision
A major Doncaster road has been sealed off by police following reports of a serious collision.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST
The A635 Barnsley Road between Marr and Hickleton has been closed, South Yorkshire Police has said, as emergency services respond to reports of a serious collision.
Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and avoid the area. The route is the main connection road between Doncaster and Barnsley and also links with the A1 at Scawsby.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning’s incident.