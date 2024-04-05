Major Doncaster road closed following serious incident with emergency crews at scene
A major Doncaster road has been closed overnight following a serious incident, with emergency services at the scene.
The A638 at Hampole was closed at around 11.30pm last night.
The crash happened in Wakefield Road.
An alert from AA Traffic said: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A638 Wakefield Road both ways from Leys Lane to the A1. Closed since around 11.30 on Thursday evening.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of last night’s incident.
