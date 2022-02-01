Major Doncaster road closed by police this morning due to serious emergency incident
A major Doncaster road has been sealed off by police this morning as emergency services deal with a serious incident.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 8:46 am
The A635 Barnsley Road has been closed in both directions at Marr.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix first reported the road closure at around 3.40am this morning.
It is understood there has been a road traffic collision involving two lorries, between the A1(M) junction 37, to A635 Marr to Church Lane.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for detals.