Major Doncaster road closed by police this morning due to serious emergency incident

The A635 Barnsley Road has been closed in both directions at Marr.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix first reported the road closure at around 3.40am this morning.

It is understood there has been a road traffic collision involving two lorries, between the A1(M) junction 37, to A635 Marr to Church Lane.

Police have closed the A635 at Marr.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.