Major Doncaster road closed after collision between a car and motorbike – the rider suffered life changing injuries
Emergency services were called at around 4pm yesterday, Wednesday October5, following reports of a collision on York Road in Doncaster.
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:06 pm
On arrival is was discovered that a motorbike and a car had been in collision.
The rider of the motorbike, a man, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.
The road was closed for a short time to allow recovery of the vehicles.
Anyone with any information about the incident should call 101 quoting incident number 520 of 5 October.