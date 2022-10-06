News you can trust since 1925
Major Doncaster road closed after collision between a car and motorbike – the rider suffered life changing injuries

Emergency services were called at around 4pm yesterday, Wednesday October5, following reports of a collision on York Road in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:06 pm - 1 min read
On arrival is was discovered that a motorbike and a car had been in collision.

The rider of the motorbike, a man, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

The site of yesterday's collision

The road was closed for a short time to allow recovery of the vehicles.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call 101 quoting incident number 520 of 5 October.

