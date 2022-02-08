Major Doncaster road blocked due to a police incident

Reports are coming in of an incident on Balby Road this evening.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 6:38 pm

It is understood that police have blocked off the carriageway out of town near to Sandford Road after a collision.

One person reported in the Balby Social Group Facebook page that traffic was down to one lane but still moving across from the Albany.

The Free Press has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details on the incident and we will bring you them as we get them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Balby Road going out of town

Avoid the area if possible.

DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceFacebook