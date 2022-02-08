Major Doncaster road blocked due to a police incident
Reports are coming in of an incident on Balby Road this evening.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 6:38 pm
It is understood that police have blocked off the carriageway out of town near to Sandford Road after a collision.
One person reported in the Balby Social Group Facebook page that traffic was down to one lane but still moving across from the Albany.
The Free Press has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details on the incident and we will bring you them as we get them.
Avoid the area if possible.