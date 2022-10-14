Major Doncaster junction closed as emergency services deal with serious road traffic incident

The A638 Bawtry Road has been closed at its junction with Warning Tongue Lane at Parrots Corner.

Police said there is no access to Bawtry Road from Warning Tongue Lane, Oakcrest and Great Yorkshire Way.

Vehicles should use Cammidge Way for turning around if heading from Doncaster. Vehicles from Bawtry/Rossington should use Great Yorkshire Way, White Rose Way.

Emergency services have been dealing with a serious incident in Doncaster overnight.