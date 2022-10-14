Major Doncaster junction closed as emergency services deal with serious road traffic incident
A major Doncaster road junction has been closed overnight as emergency services deal with a serious road traffic collision.
By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Oct 2022, 9:06am
The A638 Bawtry Road has been closed at its junction with Warning Tongue Lane at Parrots Corner.
Police said there is no access to Bawtry Road from Warning Tongue Lane, Oakcrest and Great Yorkshire Way.
Vehicles should use Cammidge Way for turning around if heading from Doncaster. Vehicles from Bawtry/Rossington should use Great Yorkshire Way, White Rose Way.
We have asked police for further details.