Major Doncaster closed for eight to ten days for Yorkshire Water to commence urgent repairs
The company has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the work, which will require a road closure on the eastbound carriageway for 8-10 days from 5pm on Monday 1st April.
The issue is located on a sewer pipe five meters under the road and will therefore require a deep excavation and complex repair.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We know this type of works can be inconvenient and would like to thank our customers for their patience while we complete the repair. Due to the complexity of the work required, the type of road we are working on and to keep our teams safe, we have no option but to close the eastbound carriageway on Wheatley Hall Road. We will be working 24/7 to ensure the work is completed quickly.
“We have spoken to businesses and customers in the area to explain the impact and that vehicular access will not be possible during the work. If customers have further questions or concerns, we encourage them to get in touch on 0345 1242424.”
