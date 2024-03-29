Major Doncaster closed for eight to ten days for Yorkshire Water to commence urgent repairs

Yorkshire Water is to commence urgent repairs on Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Mar 2024, 16:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The company has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the work, which will require a road closure on the eastbound carriageway for 8-10 days from 5pm on Monday 1st April.

The issue is located on a sewer pipe five meters under the road and will therefore require a deep excavation and complex repair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We know this type of works can be inconvenient and would like to thank our customers for their patience while we complete the repair. Due to the complexity of the work required, the type of road we are working on and to keep our teams safe, we have no option but to close the eastbound carriageway on Wheatley Hall Road. We will be working 24/7 to ensure the work is completed quickly.

Yorkshire Water to commence urgent repairs on major Doncaster road.Yorkshire Water to commence urgent repairs on major Doncaster road.
Yorkshire Water to commence urgent repairs on major Doncaster road.

“We have spoken to businesses and customers in the area to explain the impact and that vehicular access will not be possible during the work. If customers have further questions or concerns, we encourage them to get in touch on 0345 1242424.”

Related topics:Yorkshire WaterDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.