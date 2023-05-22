Major Doncaster bridge closed as police swoop amid concerns for man's safety

Police were called at around 8.04pm yesterday (Sunday 21 May) following reports of a concern for the safety of a man at St George’s Bridge in Doncaster city centre.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene and the man was brought to safety.

“The road was closed for a short period of time while officers responded.”

St George's Bridge was closed off by police.