News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Major Doncaster bridge closed as police swoop amid concerns for man's safety

A major Doncaster bridge was sealed off amid concerns for a man’s safety.

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:00 BST

Police were called at around 8.04pm yesterday (Sunday 21 May) following reports of a concern for the safety of a man at St George’s Bridge in Doncaster city centre.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene and the man was brought to safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The road was closed for a short period of time while officers responded.”

St George's Bridge was closed off by police.St George's Bridge was closed off by police.
St George's Bridge was closed off by police.
Most Popular

Eyewitnesses reported the road being shut for several hours.

Related topics:DoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police