Major Doncaster area road closed off this afternoon due to serious collision
A major Doncaster area road has been closed this afternoon following a serious emergency incident.
The A631 Main Road between Maltby and Tickhill from the junction with Grange Lane to Maltby pit top towards Tickhill Road is currently closed due to a road traffic collision, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.
It added: “The closure is expected to remain in place for some time, so we are advising the public to use an alternative route and plan ahead.”