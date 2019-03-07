Maintenance services firm Signum FM hiring new apprentices

Jill Wood Managing Director is determined to show that small businesses can succeed in Doncaster.

Signum FM is a facilities management company based in the Prime Business Centre, Bentley, Doncaster.

Jill Wood at Keepmoat Stadium

They have now been based in those offices for five years , since September 2013, but the business started in 2012.

Jill Wood, 41, from Sprotborough started Signum FM at her kitchen table in between school runs.

It quickly grew and they moved into their first premises, Consort House in Doncaster town centre in which they stayed for a year.

They now employ eight full-time members of staff and are looking to take on more.

Jill Wood with Signum Sign.

“We’ve grown year on year, we have had a steady progression that has been planned. We’re in the process of revising our business plan and revising it for the next three years,” Jill continued.

“This year we’re on target to have our best year yet which is something that we are really proud of. It’s not without challenges at times as any small business has. We have had some tough times but we have managed to get through them.”

Their services include electrical services, refurbishment, and mechanical services.

Jill said: “We offer planned and reactive maintenance services, and we have a range of clients across the public and private sector.

“The main three sectors that we work across are education, commercial and manufacturing.”

Their clientele is all over Yorkshire, they work with some big names in the town including Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium who they have worked with since 2014.

Jill said: “The majority of our clients are based in South Yorkshire and were very proud of being able to grow our workforce locally.

“We have grown in Doncaster over the past 18 months to increase the number of clients that we have locally.”

In the last 12 months, Signum FM has also started working with FCC Environment whose officers are also down at the Keepmoat.

Signum FM are looking to hire two local Doncaster youths as apprentices.

Jill said: “We’re currently looking to increase our workforce by taking on two new apprentices in the next 12 months.

“One will be based here in the office and part of the administration team and the other will be based out on site with our gas engineer developing them through a plumbing apprenticeship.”

The apprentices will be found with help from the Doncaster Chamber and Doncaster College.

Jill is originally from Upton near Pontefract but has now lived in Sprotbourgh for 17 years.

“I’m almost at a point in my life where I have lived as long in Doncaster as I did in Upton.

“It’s a growing place to be, the village where I live is really nice, the schools are great.

“It’s got so much going for it, we have a fantastic football stadium, great shopping,” Jill said.

Not a lot of people know what’s happening in Doncaster, that’s one of our issues we don’t tell people what’s happening,” Jill continued.

Jill herself is Vice President of Doncaster Chamber.She will become President in December for a two-year run.

She is also involved in the Ladies Circle which she helped to re-establish in Doncaster in 2015.

The group meets once a month, a mix of social and charity events. One such is climbing the three peaks in just six weeks time which Jill is currently in training for.

They are raising money for Sepsis UK due to a personal connection within the group.

Donate to their cause here: https://mydonate.bt.com/teams/doncaster7ladiescircle

Jill and her husband also run a junior football club, Barnburgh Athletic who are heavily involved with their local community.

You can find Signum on twitter @signumfm or Linkdin https://www.linkedin.com/company/2972202/admin/