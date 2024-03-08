Machete, screwdrivers and masks found as Doncaster police arrest two men in car
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol in Sprotborough when they swooped to arrest two men after spotting a vehicle suspected of evading police.
Officers tracked the car to an estate off Melton Road before searching the driver and passenger who were in the vehicle at the time.
Inside the vehicle, they found several items believed to be used to commit a burglary, including a machete, screwdrivers, masks and a GPS tracking device which was hard-wired into the vehicle.
A 29-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal, with the 46-year-old also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
The pair remain in police custody at this time, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.