M180 motorway near Doncaster closed in both directions following serious smash

Drivers are being warned of serious delays and disruption between junction 2 (Woodhouse Interchange) and junction 3 (Midmoor Interchange) following the collision.

A van and an HGV were involved in the incident at 6.34am this morning.

Both carriageways were closed, and remain shut as police continue their investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M180 has been closed in both directions.

There are delays of 20 minutes on the eastbound carriageway and 15 minutes on the westbound carriageway with two miles of congestion on both.

The eastbound diversion route involves exiting at junction 2 and turning left to take the northbound A161.

At the interchange follow the road to the A18 eastbound towards Scunthorpe. Follow the A181 eastbound through Althorpe and on towards Scunthorpe.

At the Frodingham Roundabout take the third exit on to the A1077(M) southbound. Continue south on to the M181 southbound. Bear left to re-join the M180 at junction 3.

The westbound diversion involves exiting at junction 3 on to the M181 northbound. Continue north on the A1077(M) northbound. At the Frodingham Roundabout take the first exit on to the A18 westbound. Follow the A18 westbound through Althorpe and on to the interchange with the A161. Take the first turn on to the A161 southbound. Follow the A161 southbound and turn right at junction 2 of the M181 to re-join the motorway.

Drivers are advised that both diversion routes are congested.