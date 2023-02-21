Drivers in South Yorkshire are being advised that part of the M180 in South Yorkshire is still closed following the serious collision last night.

The motorway between junction 1 (Thorne) and junction 2 (Belton) was closed after the incident which happened at 11.30pm.

The westbound carriageway was reopened at 1.30am this morning but the eastbound carriageway remains closed.

Recovery work is under way. However, due to the damage to the vehicles involved and debris at the site, the recovery work is likely to be complex and protracted.

One HGV shed its load of domestic floor cleaner and the vehicle itself sustained extensive damage making its removal a complicated process.

A section of the eastbound carriageway will need resurfacing and arrangements are being made for this to take place.

The road is expected to remain closed throughout the afternoon and this evening.

A diversion route is in place for those travelling eastbound and involves exiting the M180 at Junction 1 and proceeding to the end of the slip road. At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A18 and continue for seven miles to the roundabout with the A161.

At the roundabout, take the fourth exit onto the A161 and continue for one mile to the junction with the M180 (Junction 2). Turn left onto the slip road and rejoin the M180 eastbound.

The M18 Junction 5 northbound exit slip has also been closed to help alleviate congestion on the roundabout.