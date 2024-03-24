M18 road closure due two cars colliding with a horse
Friday night’s road closure on the M18 at Armthorpe, which caused major tailbacks, involved a horse.
The Free Press was informed by the Highways Agency that two vehicles were in collision at 8.30pm that night but we have since discovered that one of the cars collided with a horse before tipping over and spinning, followed by a second vehicle which clipped the animal.
The first car was totalled after unfortunately hitting the horse full on, while the second escaped with little damage.
Those involved were treated at the scene until the ambulances arrived.