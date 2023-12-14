M18 near Doncaster closed this lunchtime following serious emergency incident
The M18 motorway near Doncaster has been closed this lunchtime following a serious collision.
Highways Agency has issued the update following a a two-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway of the M18 between junctions 7 (M62) and 6 (Thorne) at 11.30am.
The southbound carriageway is closed while the northbound carriageway is currently blocked, a spokesman said.
All emergency services are at the site of the collision and a diversion route is being established.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.