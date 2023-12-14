M18 near Doncaster closed this lunchtime following serious emergency incident

The M18 motorway near Doncaster has been closed this lunchtime following a serious collision.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Highways Agency has issued the update following a a two-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway of the M18 between junctions 7 (M62) and 6 (Thorne) at 11.30am.

The southbound carriageway is closed while the northbound carriageway is currently blocked, a spokesman said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All emergency services are at the site of the collision and a diversion route is being established.