M18 near Doncaster closed as air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident
The M18 motorway near Doncaster has been closed this afternoon with the air ambulance landing at the scene of a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:30 BST
A spokesman for Highways Yorkshire said: “Traffic has been stopped on the M18 northbound between junction four and junction five while an air ambulance attends a collision.
“Please be patient we'll try and get you moving again soon.”
The AA has reported the road being blocked and queueing traffic on the M18 and M180.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.