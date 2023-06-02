M18 near Doncaster closed as air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident

A spokesman for Highways Yorkshire said: “Traffic has been stopped on the M18 northbound between junction four and junction five while an air ambulance attends a collision.

“Please be patient we'll try and get you moving again soon.”

The AA has reported the road being blocked and queueing traffic on the M18 and M180.

The air ambulance has been at the scene on the M18 this afternoon.