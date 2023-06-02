News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

M18 near Doncaster closed as air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident

The M18 motorway near Doncaster has been closed this afternoon with the air ambulance landing at the scene of a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:30 BST

A spokesman for Highways Yorkshire said: “Traffic has been stopped on the M18 northbound between junction four and junction five while an air ambulance attends a collision.

“Please be patient we'll try and get you moving again soon.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The AA has reported the road being blocked and queueing traffic on the M18 and M180.

The air ambulance has been at the scene on the M18 this afternoon.The air ambulance has been at the scene on the M18 this afternoon.
The air ambulance has been at the scene on the M18 this afternoon.
Most Popular

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.

Related topics:M18DoncasterTrafficHighways YorkshireSouth Yorkshire Police