National Highways have reported three mile tailbacks after traffic had to be stopped on the carriageway for safety reasons, and details of around 30 minutes.

They stated at 2pm today: “Traffic is held on the M18 northbound between junction one and junction two, near Maltby due to a van fire.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are at scene. Delays of 30 minutes; three miles of congestion on the approach.”

A stretch of South Yorkshire motorway has been closed this afternoon after a van caught fire.

At 2.23pm they added: “Traffic has now been released in lane three ( of three) on the M18 northbound between junction one and junction two, near Maltby. Lanes one and two remain closed whilst emergency services work at the scene. There are 45 min delays on the approach.