M18 lane closures remain near Doncaster after 70m of barriers destroyed in fatal crash

The motorway was closed in both directions last night following the tragedy and lane closures have been in place throughout today as work continues to repair the carriageway and barriers after the tragedy.

National Highways has told road users to allow extra time for their journeys or seek alternative routes if using the M18 for the rest of the day due to the ongoing repairs.

The M18 was fully closed at junction 2 yesterday after a lorry collided with the central reservation barrier and caught fire.

70m of barriers were destroyed in the fatal smash.

Lane one of the northbound carriageway was reopened this morning following the completion of police investigations and the clearance of debris, but lane two and all lanes of the southbound carriageway remain closed due to the severity of damage to the road surface and central reservation barriers.

The damaged road surface on the southbound carriageway has been planed out and resurfacing is expected to start between 4pm and 5pm, with lane one due to reopen at around 10pm this evening.

Until then, southbound traffic will continue to be diverted along the exit and entry slip roads.

The damaged surface on the southbound carriageway was planed out earlier this afternoon.

Lane two on both carriageways will remain closed until further notice due to the complexity of the repairs needed to the metal and concrete barriers.

Police were called by a member of the public at about 5.10pm yesterday to report a lorry had collided with the central reservation. The lorry caught fire and the driver, a man believed to be aged in his 60s, sadly died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by roads policing officers at this time.