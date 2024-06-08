M18 in Doncaster closed for fears of safety of man on bridge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services have been at the scene between junctions three and four since around 5pm.
Eyewitnesses have reported numerous emergency services at the scene near to Warning Tongue Lane, which is also understood to have been closed off.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.59pm today (Saturday 8 June) to reports of a concern for safety.
“It is reported that a member of the pubic is currently on the bridge above the carriage way on the M18 between junction 3 and 4.
“The M18 is currently closed in both directions while emergency service work together to bring the man to safety.”
Highways Yorkshire have warned drivers to avoid the area and said: “The M18 is closed in both directions between J3 (Doncaster) and J4 (Armthorpe) due to a police led incident.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.