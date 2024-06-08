Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M18 has been closed in both directions in Doncaster this evening following concerns for the safety of a man on a bridge across the motorway.

Emergency services have been at the scene between junctions three and four since around 5pm.

Eyewitnesses have reported numerous emergency services at the scene near to Warning Tongue Lane, which is also understood to have been closed off.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.59pm today (Saturday 8 June) to reports of a concern for safety.

“It is reported that a member of the pubic is currently on the bridge above the carriage way on the M18 between junction 3 and 4.

“The M18 is currently closed in both directions while emergency service work together to bring the man to safety.”