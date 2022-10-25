National Highways Yorkshire says there are currently 45 minute delays on the road between junction two and junction one, near Rotherham, as a result of the collision.

A spokesman said at 4.20pm: “On the M18 south, J2 to J1, near Rotherham, traffic has been held to clear the vehicles involved in the multiple-vehicle collision. Please allow extra time for your journey as delays of 45 minutes on the approach.”

No other details have yet been released.