M18 Doncaster: Five mile tailbacks as emergency services called to motorway crash
Five mile tailbacks have been reported on a South Yorkshire motorway tonight, after emergency services were called out to a crash on the carriageway.
National Highways Yorkshire said just before 5pm that a lane was closed on the M18 southbound between junction two (A1M) and J1 (Rothertham) due to a collision.
They added: “Emergency services are in attendance. There are five miles of congestion on approach causing 30 min delays above normal travel time.”
They have described the current congestion as ‘severe’