M18 closed in both directions and major Doncaster road shut amid emergency incident tonight

The M18 has been closed in both directions near Doncaster tonight with a major city road also closed amid a serious and ongoing emergency incident.

The M18 is shut in both directions between J3 (Doncaster) and J4 (Armthorpe) due to a South Yorkshire Police led incident, Highways Yorkshire has reported.

Nearby Warning Tongue Lane is also understood to be shut.

Delays are approximately 15 minutes with two miles of congestion, Highways Yorkshire has said.

Eyewitnesses have reported numerous emergency services at the scene in the last hour, with bridges crossing the motorway in the area also understood to have been sealed off by police.

One reported numerous police cars on Warning Tongue Lane while another has reported traffic on the M18 at a complete standstill tonight, with drivers advised to avoid the area.