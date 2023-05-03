News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
12 minutes ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
4 hours ago Multi vehicle crash causes five mile tailback on motorway
5 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
5 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
20 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
Breaking

M18 Bramley Rotherham: Crash causes five mile tailback on South Yorkshire motorway

A ‘multi vehicle crash’ on a South Yorkshire motorway has caused five mile tailbacks this morning.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 3rd May 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 08:26 BST

The collision, reported by Highways England earlier today, invovled several cars at junction one, Bramley, and was reported as causing delays of up to 45 minutes, with five miles of congestion.

They stated: “One lane (of three) is closed on the M18 southbound within J1 (Bramley) due to a multi vehicle collision.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 8.09am they said the road had been cleared but warned delays and congestion would remain until traffic cleared.

A ‘multi vehicle crash’ on the 18 has caused five mile tailbacks this morning. Picture: GoogleA ‘multi vehicle crash’ on the 18 has caused five mile tailbacks this morning. Picture: Google
A ‘multi vehicle crash’ on the 18 has caused five mile tailbacks this morning. Picture: Google
Related topics:South YorkshireHighways England