The collision, reported by Highways England earlier today, invovled several cars at junction one, Bramley, and was reported as causing delays of up to 45 minutes, with five miles of congestion.

They stated: “One lane (of three) is closed on the M18 southbound within J1 (Bramley) due to a multi vehicle collision.”

At 8.09am they said the road had been cleared but warned delays and congestion would remain until traffic cleared.