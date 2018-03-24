M1 southbound is CLOSED following 'serious incident'

The M1 southbound is closed after a 'serious incident'.

Highways England has said the southbound carriageway between J28 at Alfreton and J26 at Nottingham has been completely shut off by Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Police.

Neither police force has said what the incident is but emergency services are on the scene.

People heading south from South Yorkshire are being asked to allow extra journey time and follow these diversions.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Motorists are advised to use the 'Hollow Square' diversion symbols existing the M1 at J28 on to the A38 westbound. Continue along the A38 then at the junction with for Ripley, take the exit for the A610 and travel around Ripley through Codnor until you reach J26 and rejoin the M1."