Lorry drivers escape injury after serious crash closes M18 near Doncaster

The northbound carriageway between junction six for Thorne and junction seven for the M62 motorway was closed for several hours for clean-up and investigation work following the smash at around 9am.

The crash, which police say involved two trucks, followed another serious smash earlier in the day which shut the motorway near to junction one.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “Officers were in attendance on the M18 motorway near to junction 7 following reports that two lorries had collided at around 9am this morning.

"Thankfully nobody is thought to have sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.”